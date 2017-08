U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) welcomes Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis met with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday and they discussed U.S.-Saudi military cooperation in the fight against Islamic State, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Mattis and Prince Mohammed, who is the kingdom's defense minister, also discussed "confronting Iran's destabilizing regional activities," the statement said.