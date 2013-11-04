FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi minister demands Iran leave Syria
#World News
November 4, 2013

Saudi minister demands Iran leave Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal on Monday demanded that Iran leave Syria, saying Tehran was helping President Bashar al-Assad strike his own people.

Speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Riyadh, Prince Saud said proposed talks to end Syria’s civil war could not happen without the participation of an opposition coalition leading the struggle to oust Assad.

Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush and William Maclean, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
