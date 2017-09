Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to the media after a weekly Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The majority leader of the U.S. Senate, Republican Mitch McConnell, said on Tuesday he was still considering a bill that would allow U.S. citizens to sue the Saudi Arabian government over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and had not set a date for debating the legislation.

“I‘m still looking at it,” McConnell told reporters.