FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi oil minister welcomes new U.S. bounty of oil supplies
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 30, 2013 / 2:44 PM / in 4 years

Saudi oil minister welcomes new U.S. bounty of oil supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi listens to journalist during an OPEC meeting in Vienna December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said on Tuesday he welcomes the new U.S. energy supplies as he expects the country to remain an importer of crude from the Middle East.

The United States is producing oil at the highest level in 20 years thanks to hydraulic fracturing and other advanced drilling techniques. “The United States is and will remain a major energy consumer,” Ali al-Naimi said at a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“Talk of energy independence fails to recognize the interconnected nature of international energy markets. I believe this talk of ending reliance is a naive a rather simplistic view,” he said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.