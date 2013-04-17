FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama meets with Saudi foreign minister, discusses Syria
April 17, 2013 / 10:31 PM / in 4 years

Obama meets with Saudi foreign minister, discusses Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama departs after making a statement on the Boston bombing from the White House in Washington April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal at the White House on Wednesday and discussed the conflict in Syria, a spokeswoman said.

The meeting was not on Obama’s public schedule.

The spokeswoman, Caitlin Hayden, said the president joined a meeting between the Saudi official and Obama’s national security adviser, Tom Donilon.

“The president and Prince Saud al-Faisal reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and discussed developments in the region, including the conflict in Syria,” Hayden said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

