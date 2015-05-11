FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama speaks to Saudi king, White House plans Camp David statement
May 11, 2015 / 9:24 PM / 2 years ago

Obama speaks to Saudi king, White House plans Camp David statement

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (L) arrives with his uncle King Salman (R) to greet U.S. President Barack Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday about preparations for the summit with Gulf leaders at Camp David this week, and the White House said the summit would result in a statement outlining commitments from all sides.

The meeting would include an announcement on integrating ballistic missile defense architecture as well as more military exercises to address maritime, counterterrorism, air and missile defense challenges, U.S. officials told reporters on a conference call.

The leaders would also discuss ways to work together to harden government infrastructure against cyber hackers, the officials said.

