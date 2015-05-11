Obama speaks to Saudi king, White House plans Camp David statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday about preparations for the summit with Gulf leaders at Camp David this week, and the White House said the summit would result in a statement outlining commitments from all sides.

The meeting would include an announcement on integrating ballistic missile defense architecture as well as more military exercises to address maritime, counterterrorism, air and missile defense challenges, U.S. officials told reporters on a conference call.

The leaders would also discuss ways to work together to harden government infrastructure against cyber hackers, the officials said.