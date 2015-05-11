FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: No Saudi concern over Camp David summit agenda
#World News
May 11, 2015 / 5:24 PM / 2 years ago

White House: No Saudi concern over Camp David summit agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia did not raise any concerns about the agenda for an upcoming regional summit hosted by President Barack Obama at Camp David before or after the Saudi king changed plans and decided not to attend, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States was confident that the Saudi officials who were coming would be able to represent their country and implement any decisions made during the meetings.

Earnest also said Obama had not spoken to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, but was likely to have an opportunity to do so before the summit.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse

