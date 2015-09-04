FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Saudi's King Salman to discuss Yemen, Iran nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Saudi's King Salman to discuss Yemen, Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said he planned to discuss Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and other topics with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman at the White House on Friday.

Obama told reporters gathered in the Oval Office before the meeting that he and Salman shared the common goals of resolving the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and countering Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region.

They also planned to discuss energy markets, where oil prices have declined drastically in recent months, he said.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.