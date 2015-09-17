Obama, Saudi king discuss Jerusalem violence, Yemen: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to Saudi King Salman bin Abd al Aziz al Saud by phone on Thursday about regional issues including the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the recent violence at religious sites in Jerusalem, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed steps taken to address the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, including an additional $90 million in U.S. aid, since their Sept. 4 White House meeting.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to work expeditiously to allow for unfettered access to all forms of humanitarian assistance, including fuel, into Yemen, and the opening of Red Sea ports,” the White House statement said.