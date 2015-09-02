White House says Obama, Saudi's Salman will discuss energy market

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will discuss the global energy market with Saudi’s King Salman when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday, Obama’s deputy national security advisor, Ben Rhodes, said on Wednesday.

Obama and Salman are meeting amidst uncertainty in the oil market.

Rhodes told reporters on a call that energy will not be the forefront topic, but is often addressed as a routine item in meetings between American and Saudi Arabian leaders.

