September 3, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

White House says Obama, Saudi's Salman will discuss energy market

U.S. President Barack Obama talks to the media in the the Oval Office of the White House in Washington July 17 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will discuss the global energy market with Saudi’s King Salman when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday, Obama’s deputy national security advisor, Ben Rhodes, said on Wednesday.

Obama and Salman are meeting amidst uncertainty in the oil market.

Rhodes told reporters on a call that energy will not be the forefront topic, but is often addressed as a routine item in meetings between American and Saudi Arabian leaders.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
