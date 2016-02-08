Kerry hopes for talks in weeks on ending Yemen conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday it may be possible to hold talks over the next few weeks on ending the conflict in Yemen.

“Over the course of the next week it may become possible to try to engage in some productive conversations about how to bring that conflict to a close,” Kerry told reporters after talks at the State Department with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. He did not elaborate, saying only that they discussed the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.