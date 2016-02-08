FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry hopes for talks in weeks on ending Yemen conflict
#World News
February 8, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry hopes for talks in weeks on ending Yemen conflict

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) reacts to a question from a journalist as he shakes hands with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a meeting at the State Department in Washington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday it may be possible to hold talks over the next few weeks on ending the conflict in Yemen.

“Over the course of the next week it may become possible to try to engage in some productive conversations about how to bring that conflict to a close,” Kerry told reporters after talks at the State Department with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. He did not elaborate, saying only that they discussed the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh

