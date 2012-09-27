FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Eximbank OKs $5 billion loan for Saudi petrochemical complex
September 27, 2012 / 6:22 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Eximbank OKs $5 billion loan for Saudi petrochemical complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank has approved a record-breaking $4.975 billion direct loan to help build a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia, the bank said on Thursday.

The loan to the Sadara Chemical Company is the biggest in the bank’s history, and “will support more than 18,000 American jobs across 13 states,” Ex-Im Bank President Fred Hochberg said in statement.

It will allow Sadara to buy goods and services from approximately 70 American exporters, including KBR (KBR.N), ABB Inc, the Dow Chemical Company DOW.N and more than 20 small businesses, the bank said.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish

