Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks at a briefing with reporters at the Saudi Embassy in London September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

RIYADH Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir denied on Sunday reports that the United States had decided to limit military support, including a planned arms sale, to the kingdom.

U.S. officials have said Washington decided to curb backing for Saudi Arabia's campaign in Yemen, including halting the supply of some precision-guided munitions, because of concerns over widespread civilian casualties.

Jubeir, speaking in Arabic, told a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry: "This news that has been leaked contradicts reality. The reality is that converting regular bombs to smart bombs would be welcome because smart bombs are more accurate."

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Sami Aboudi, Writing by William Maclean)