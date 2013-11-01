FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scaffolding fall injures three in New York's Times Square
#U.S.
November 1, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Scaffolding fall injures three in New York's Times Square

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A scaffolding collapse amid strong winds and heavy rains injured three people in New York City’s busy Times Square on Friday, authorities said.

The collapse was reported at about 10 a.m. EDT at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, according to a Fire Department of New York spokeswoman.

The intersection is often crowded with tourists. At the time of the collapse, heavy winds were blowing.

Three people were injured, and at least one was taken to a nearby hospital, the FDNY spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

