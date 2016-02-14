FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ruling on Supreme Court Justice Scalia's cause of death may take days: judge
February 14, 2016 / 6:54 PM / 2 years ago

Ruling on Supreme Court Justice Scalia's cause of death may take days: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARFA, Texas (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s cause of death will not be officially determined for several days, the top official in the Texas county where Scalia died during a hunting trip said on Sunday.

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara said in an interview that she had misspoken when she told local television station WFAA-TV that Scalia’s death certificate would list the cause of death as a heart attack.

(This story corrects spelling of city in dateline to “Marfa,” not “Martha”)

Reporting by Sara Vasquez; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

