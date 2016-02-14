Ruling on Supreme Court Justice Scalia's cause of death may take days: judge

MARFA, Texas (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s cause of death will not be officially determined for several days, the top official in the Texas county where Scalia died during a hunting trip said on Sunday.

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara said in an interview that she had misspoken when she told local television station WFAA-TV that Scalia’s death certificate would list the cause of death as a heart attack.

(This story corrects spelling of city in dateline to “Marfa,” not “Martha”)

(Reporting by Sara Vasquez; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters’ editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.