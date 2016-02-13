Obama offers condolences after Justice Scalia's death: White House

LA QUINTA, Calif. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been informed about the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and expressed condolences to the conservative jurist’s family, the White House said on Saturday.

“The president and first lady extend their deepest condolences to Justice Scalia’s family,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said. “We’ll have additional reaction from the president later today.”

Obama is in California on a golf vacation ahead of a summit with Asian countries next week.