U.S. lawmaker wounded in shooting out of intensive care unit: source

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at a news conference on "Taxpayers Protection Alliance on Trade Promotion Authority" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 10, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives who was shot and wounded last month, is no longer under intensive care although he remains in serious condition, according to a source familiar with the lawmaker's status.

Scalise had been readmitted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center's intensive care unit over concerns about an infection following surgery. He is still being treated for the infections, according to the source.

Representatives for the hospital could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Louisiana Republican was among a group of Republican lawmakers attacked June 14 just outside Washington when a gunman opened fire on them while they were practicing for an annual charity baseball game against Democrats.

Scalise was among the most severely wounded and underwent several surgeries to repair internal organs and broken bones after being shot in the hip.

The gunman, James Hodgkinson, 66, had a history of posting angry messages against Republican President Donald Trump. He died after being wounded by police at the Alexandria, Virginia, ballpark.