2 hours ago
Republican Scalise undergoes surgery, in fair condition: hospital
July 13, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 2 hours ago

Republican Scalise undergoes surgery, in fair condition: hospital

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at a news conference on "Taxpayers Protection Alliance on Trade Promotion Authority" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 10, 2015.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, shot at a congressional baseball practice last month, underwent surgery on Thursday to treat an infection, a hospital statement said.

The hospital said the deep tissue infection was related to bullet wounds. Scalise was in "fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary," according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Scalise, the No. 3 Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot on June 14 during practice for a charity baseball game in suburban Washington.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

