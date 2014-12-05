FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego courthouse bomb scare caused by electronic sex toy
December 5, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

San Diego courthouse bomb scare caused by electronic sex toy

Michael Fleeman

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A security scare at a federal courthouse in San Diego over a suspicious metal device, which drew the bomb squad, turned out to be a false alarm caused by a discarded electronic sex toy, fire officials said on Friday.

Federal police on Thursday reported a suspicious object, sealed off the area as a precaution and alerted city authorities, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Lee Swanson.

When the bomb squad arrived, they suited up in vests and helmets and approached the object.

“It was oblong, egg-shaped, you could say, I think aluminum, with a cord coming out of it leading to a small plastic box that contained a battery,” Swanson said, adding that the squad quickly determined it was a sex toy, likely dropped in the area, and did not pose a threat.

“Usually when there’s a suspicious object, it’s maybe a suitcase of clothes or something else,” he said.

The incident was a first for Swanson, but was not unprecedented. Last year, police in the Denver suburb of Aurora, were called to a Wal-Mart over a man acting suspiciously in the parking lot, the Denver Post reported at the time. When a bomb-sniffing dog got a “hit” off the man’s backpack, the bomb squad was called in to inspect the contents. It was filled with sex toys and lubricant.

Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
