FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police arrest Arizona student in school threat, find possible explosive device
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 6, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Police arrest Arizona student in school threat, find possible explosive device

David Schwartz

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A 16-year-old boy suspected of threatening to attack his school was arrested on Tuesday at his suburban Phoenix home, where officers found a possible explosive device and evacuated both his school and part of his apartment complex, police said.

The unidentified student at Chief Hill Academy in Chandler, Arizona is accused of making a threat via text message to another student, Chandler police spokesman Detective Seth Tyler said.

Tyler said the threat was made on Tuesday morning at the boy’s school, which has about 200 children in grades 7 through 12, and was conceived as a “mass casualty type event.”

“Upon arresting the suspect, a possible explosive device was located inside the apartment,” Tyler said.

A bomb squad was called in from another police department to deal with the device, which Tyler declined to describe further.

The school was evacuated because police suspected there may be additional explosive devices there, Tyler said. Students and faculty were taken in buses to a nearby church.

Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.