FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockdown ends at North Carolina college after report of gunman
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 12, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

Lockdown ends at North Carolina college after report of gunman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - A university in Greensboro, North Carolina, lifted a campus-wide lockdown alert issued on Friday after reports that a man carrying a rifle was seen near a classroom building.

No shots had been fired and no one was injured, North Carolina A&T State University, said. It said on its website that normal activities could resume on the campus.

School officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment about whether a gunman had been found.

Several public schools in Greensboro were also locked down Friday due to their proximity to the university.

Educators and police around the United States remain on high alert for possible shooting incidents in the wake of an attack on an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in December that left 26 dead, including 20 young children.

Last week the University of Rhode Island was locked down for a few hours after reports of a possible gunman. That incident ended with no gunman found, police said.

North Carolina A&T State University has more than 10,000 students.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.