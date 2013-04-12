Lockdowns end at two colleges after gunmen reports

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Lockdowns at two North Carolina universities were lifted on Friday after unrelated reports of gunmen on the campuses, including one involving an attempted robbery in a residence hall, school officials said.

Police locked down North Carolina Central University in Durham for nearly two hours after a man reportedly displayed a weapon at a residence hall before fleeing without taking any property, the school said.

Police were searching for the suspect Friday evening, said a spokeswoman for the university, which has about 8,200 students.

In Greensboro, North Carolina A&T State University and nearby public schools were locked down for several hours after reports that a man carrying a rifle had entered a classroom building.

However, police said video footage from the building showed a man who fit the description and timing of the reports had been carrying an umbrella off a strap on his shoulder rather than a gun.

North Carolina A&T State University has more than 10,000 students.

Educators and police around the United States remain on high alert for possible shooting incidents in the wake of an attack on an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in December that left 26 dead, including 20 young children.

Last week the University of Rhode Island was locked down for a few hours after reports of a possible gunman. That incident ended with no gunman found, police said.