Teen surrenders in Philadelphia school shooting

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with a Philadelphia school shooting that wounded two students turned himself in to police on Saturday, a detective said.

The two injured students, a boy and a girl both aged 15, were shot in their arms on Friday at the Delaware Valley Charter High School when a teenage boy pulled a handgun in a gymnasium with about seven students in it, police said.

The teen sought in connection with the shooting surrendered and was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses, Philadelphia Police Detective Steve Grace said.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was being questioned by investigators, Grace said.

Soon after the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, police said another teenager thought to be the shooter was taken into custody but released when he was cleared of wrongdoing.

A third teenager was questioned and released on Friday although he could still face charges, police said.

The girl wounded in the shooting was treated and released from Albert Einstein Medical Center and the boy remains in a stable condition, police said.

School shootings such as the one at a Connecticut elementary school in December 2012 that left 26 children and adult staff members dead have intensified a national debate over whether gun control regulations need to be stricter.

In October, a 12-year-old boy killed a teacher and wounded two students at his school in Sparks, Nevada, before killing himself. Another 12-year-old boy in New Mexico is accused of seriously wounding two students with a shotgun on Tuesday.