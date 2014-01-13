FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston area school evacuated over possible explosive device
January 13, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Houston area school evacuated over possible explosive device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A Houston-area school was evacuated on Monday after a possible explosive device was found near its premises, local TV broadcasters reported school officials as saying.

There have been no explosions and no injuries in the incident at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, a western suburb of Houston, reports said.

School officials have asked the bomb squad to investigate a suspicious backpack found just outside the school, broadcaster KTRK reported.

Reporting by Andrea Lorenz and Erwin Seba in Houston; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

