Student in custody after possible bomb found at Houston-area school
#U.S.
January 13, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Student in custody after possible bomb found at Houston-area school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A student was taken into custody after a possible explosive device was found near the premises of a Houston-area school on Monday, local TV broadcaster KHOU reported school officials as saying.

There have been no explosions and no injuries in the incident at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, a western suburb of Houston. Students had been evacuated from the school to a football stadium.

Further details about the student taken into custody were not immediately available.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police bomb squad were looking into a suspicious backpack found just outside the school, the broadcaster reported.

Reporting by Andrea Lorenz and Erwin Seba in Houston; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

