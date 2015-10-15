FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas teen held after shots fired at school principal's parked car
October 15, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Texas teen held after shots fired at school principal's parked car

Jim Forsyth

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A teenager believed to be a student at a suburban San Antonio high school was taken into custody on suspicion of bashing the principal’s parked car with a baseball bat on Thursday and then firing shots at the vehicle, officials said.

The incident in which no one was injured prompted a lockdown at Karen Wagner High School northeast of San Antonio, a school spokesman said.

Two people are in custody including a 17-year-old male, who is the suspected shooter, and a 17-year-old female, police said.

“He pounded on the car with a baseball bat and then he shot the vehicle up,” said school spokesman Steve Linscomb. The car was severely damaged.

Linscomb said the incident may have stemmed from a dispute over the school’s dress code.

The incident comes as attention has been focused on violence at U.S. schools after a deadly shooting at a community college in Oregon this left month in which 10 were killed, including the suspected gunmen.

Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

