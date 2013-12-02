Suburban NYC school briefly evacuated after phone threat

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A suburban New York high school with thousands of students was evacuated briefly on Monday after the school received a telephone threat, police said.

A caller telephoned New Rochelle High School, saying “You’d better evacuate the school,” New Rochelle Police Captain Joseph Schaller said.

The school was evacuated shortly before 8 a.m., and police searched the building, he said.

The school was declared safe, students and staff returned and classes resumed, according to a posting on the school’s website at 9:25 a.m. EST (1425 GMT).

The call came in at 7:33 a.m., with a warning “to get everyone out of the building by 8:00 a.m.,” Diane Massimo, associate superintendent of schools, said on the website.

No specific threat was made by the caller, she said.

Some 3,300 students attend the high school, located about ten miles north of New York City.

The same school was evacuated on November 20 after two threatening calls were made to the principal and assistant principal, school officials said. A police search turned up no safety threat and that evacuation ended after about three hours.