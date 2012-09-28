FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky school bus crash injures 51
September 28, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

Kentucky school bus crash injures 51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Kentucky school bus crash sent 51 people to hospitals on Friday but none of the injuries was life-threatening, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Public School bus was carrying students to Louisville’s Frost Middle School when it was hit by a Ford Mustang and tipped over, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Kristen Miller, chief of staff for Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services, said 48 students aboard the bus were taken to hospitals, as were the car’s driver and two passengers.

Mitchell said the car may have run a stop sign.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen

