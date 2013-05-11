Bus carrying girls' softball team crashes in Kentucky, 26 hurt

(Reuters) - A school bus carrying a high school girls’ softball team to an evening game in western Kentucky veered out of control and overturned on a two-lane highway on Friday, injuring all 26 people aboard, state police reported.

The 21 students, four adult passengers and the driver were all taken to hospitals in nearby Paducah, Kentucky, but all the injuries were classified as non-life-threatening, according to a statement from Trooper Richie Wright.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. local time on U.S. Route 60 about 3 miles east of the town of Smithland, which lies near the confluence of the Ohio and Cumberland rivers, close to the Illinois state line.

Members of the Union County High School girls’ softball team were on their way to an evening game in Smithland at the time.

Wright said the bus swerved off the road surface onto the shoulder of the highway, then back across both lanes of traffic before rolling onto its side on the opposite shoulder.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved, and there was no immediate word on what might have caused the driver to lose control of the bus. The cause of the crash was under investigation, Wright said.