Bomb threats empty two Washington, D.C., high schools before all clear given

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two high schools in southeastern Washington, D.C., were evacuated on Thursday after receiving bomb threats, but officials later gave the all clear after determining the threats were hoaxes, media reported on Thursday.

Washington’s Anacostia High School and Frank W. Ballou Senior High School received the threats, according to both the Washington Post and the Washington Times.

Both papers reported that officials gave an all-clear at Ballou Senior High School, while a school staff member at Anacostia High School confirmed an all-clear there.