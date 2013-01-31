Seahawks' Hill arrested on felony domestic violence charges

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Leroy Hill has been arrested on charges he assaulted his girlfriend repeatedly while holding her captive for about six hours at his home outside Seattle, police said on Wednesday.

Hill, 30, an eight-year veteran of Seattle’s National Football League team, faces charges of third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment a day after the alleged assault, said Scott Behrbaum, a spokesman for the Issaquah police department.

The charges are both felonies, according to Washington state statutes.

“At one point in time, she was able to sneak out of the residence and was able to contact her friend who then met her out on the roadway,” said Behrbaum, adding that Hill’s 26-year-old girlfriend had scratches on her hands and wrists and bruises on her wrists, neck and legs.

She told police she was able to escape while Hill used the bathroom, according to a statement on the Issaquah police department website. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Hill was cooperative when police arrested him on Tuesday afternoon, Behrbaum said. Hill’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hill was booked into the King County Jail on Wednesday afternoon and was set to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

Issaquah police previously arrested Hill on a fourth-degree assault charge in 2010, according to department spokeswoman Autumn Monahan.

Those charges were later dropped after Hill met court-stipulated conditions that he avoid legal trouble for 18 months and complete a treatment program, she said, adding the case was dismissed in September 2011.