Seattle fire crew rescues woman stuck in charity donation box

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Firefighters in Seattle managed to free a woman who became stuck inside a charity donation box as she searched for clothing overnight, authorities said on Monday.

The 26-year old told fire crews she crawled inside the 4-foot by 6-foot (1.20-meter by 1.80-meter) donation-collection box to gather clothes but became trapped when her leg triggered an anti-theft mechanism, the Seattle Fire Department said in a statement.

“The Technical Rescue Team used several heavy tools to pry open the mechanism entrapping the female’s leg and free her,” fire officials said.

The woman declined medical treatment, they added.