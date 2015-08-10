FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle fire crew rescues woman stuck in charity donation box
August 10, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Seattle fire crew rescues woman stuck in charity donation box

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Firefighters in Seattle managed to free a woman who became stuck inside a charity donation box as she searched for clothing overnight, authorities said on Monday.

The 26-year old told fire crews she crawled inside the 4-foot by 6-foot (1.20-meter by 1.80-meter) donation-collection box to gather clothes but became trapped when her leg triggered an anti-theft mechanism, the Seattle Fire Department said in a statement.

“The Technical Rescue Team used several heavy tools to pry open the mechanism entrapping the female’s leg and free her,” fire officials said.

The woman declined medical treatment, they added.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler

