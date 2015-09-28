Fifth college student dies after Seattle bus crash

Firefighters assist victims after a crash between a bus and a tour vehicle on the Aurora Bridge in this picture from the Seattle Fire Department, in Seattle, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Seattle Fire Department

(Reuters) - The death toll in the recent collision of an amphibious tour vehicle and a bus in Seattle has risen to five from four, a hospital official said on Sunday.

A 20-year-old woman injured in the Sept. 24 crash died on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for the Harborview Medical Center. She was an international student attending North Seattle College, the spokeswoman said.

The deadly collision on Thursday on Seattle’s busy Aurora Bridge also sent about 50 people to area hospitals, officials said.