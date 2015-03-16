Seattle police arrest 'sticky-fingered' doughnut shop robber

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A “sticky-fingered suspect” was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Seattle doughnut shop of a single maple bar after threatening employees and implying he had a gun, police said on Monday.

Police said a doughnut shop patron, after being asked to leave the doughnut shop on Sunday evening, told the cashier he was robbing the store, reached for his waistband as if he had a weapon there, and ordered staff to the back of the shop.

As he rummaged around the store for a few minutes, the staff in the back called police, the Seattle Police Department said in a blog post that referred to the man a “sticky-fingered suspect.”

“After reviewing surveillance video, the store manager advised officers the suspect had pilfered a single maple bar during the robbery,” Seattle police said.

Officers arrested the suspect at a nearby bus stop and booked him into the King County Jail on investigation of robbery.