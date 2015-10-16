Student driver in Seattle suburb smashes into driving school

(Reuters) - A woman learning to drive accidentally rammed her car through the glass storefront of her driving school in a Seattle suburb on Friday morning, the school’s owner said.

The woman in her twenties was trying to park before her lesson at the 9-1-1 Driving School in Bellevue, Washington, when she mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, owner Jack Scott said.

The Audi lurched onto the sidewalk, smashed through part of the school’s mostly glass storefront and struck two vending machines, pushing one through the wall of the clock store next door, Scott said, adding that no one was injured.

“We will recommend additional lessons, obviously,” he said.

She was too distraught to take her lesson and left, Scott said, adding that the woman would need to rebuild her confidence before completing the course and passing official driving exams.

“That’s one of the things we teach here: When you are parking you don’t need fuel, you actually need the brake,” he said.