Drone flown in possible peep attempt outside Seattle woman's apartment
June 24, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Drone flown in possible peep attempt outside Seattle woman's apartment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two men piloted a drone outside a Seattle woman’s apartment in a possible attempt to peep at her, and after a concierge came outside to see what they were doing, the two men drove off, city police said on Tuesday.

The woman called her concierge at the downtown Seattle apartment building after seeing the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hovering outside her window on Sunday, police said in a statement.

The woman was concerned that the device might be used to look into her apartment. The concierge called police and went outside, where she saw two men piloting the drone, police said.

They also had a tripod and a video camera with them on the ground, police said.

“It’s not known if there was actually even a camera on this UAV or if it was even pointed inside” the apartment, said police spokesman Drew Fowler.

”The behavior is certainly concerning and ill-mannered at best, and illegal at worst,” he said.

Soon after the concierge came outside the building, the two men packed up their gear and drove away, police said.

This is the first time Seattle police have investigated a case of a drone possibly being used to peep on a person at their residence, Fowler said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles

