Damaged Seattle highway sank up to 1.2 inches since October

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Parts of a double-decker highway along Seattle’s waterfront have sunk up to 1.2 inches since October, possibly due to workers pumping groundwater out of a pit they are digging to salvage a tunnel project, Washington state officials said on Monday.

The so-called “settlement” of the busy above-ground Alaskan Way Viaduct poses no immediate threat to public safety, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Laura Newborn said.

The sinking happened around the time contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners was pumping groundwater from what will be a 120-foot pit crews are digging near the highway so that workers can repair a massive tunnel-boring machine nicknamed Bertha.

The long-stalled Bertha, which is 57.5 feet in diameter, is digging an expressway tunnel to replace the waterfront highway, which was damaged in a 2001 earthquake and is nearing the end of its lifespan.

Seattle Tunnel Partners plans to open the tunnel to traffic in late 2016, despite a year fraught with delays, as part of a broader $3.1 billion roadway overhaul, Newborn said.

The state confirmed through surveys over the weekend that the roadway saw more “uniform” settlement of roughly 1 to 1.2 inches, Newborn said. Some amount of more-worrying “uneven settlement” happened near the access pit, she said.

This worries officials because it is unusual to have this level of ground subsidence in so brief a time, raising the possibility of stress-induced cracks and other damage to the highway, buildings, and public utilities in the area, though no new damage has yet been reported.

The contractor was evaluating whether to stop pumping water out of the area. On-the-ground surveys will continue this week by architects and structural engineers.