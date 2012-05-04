FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coroner says awaits permission for study of Seau's brain
May 4, 2012 / 12:13 AM / 5 years ago

Coroner says awaits permission for study of Seau's brain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New England Patriots Junior Seau speaks to reporters before training at the Oval Cricket Ground ahead of their NFL game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London in this October 23, 2009 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

OCEANSIDE, California (Reuters) - An autopsy showed on Thursday that football great Junior Seau shot himself to death, and the coroner was awaiting family permission for outside researchers to examine the brain of the former San Diego Chargers linebacker for any damage from repeated head injuries.

“At this time, the Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting the family’s decision regarding study of the brain for repetitive injury by researchers outside of the office,” the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The autopsy was conducted a day after the body of 43-year-old Seau was found in his beach front home in Oceanside, just north of San Diego.

Reporting by Joseph Schuman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

