FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dozens stuck for hours on SeaWorld San Diego ride after power failure
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 30, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Dozens stuck for hours on SeaWorld San Diego ride after power failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A SeaWorld San Diego elevator ride with dozens aboard was stuck some 220 feet (67 meters) above ground for four hours on Sunday after a power failure, fire officials said.

A 17-year-old boy suffering from anxiety and hyperventilation was taken to a hospital after park workers lowered the SkyTower ride and evacuated the passengers.

“We were there standing by in case we were needed but we weren‘t,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson.

The passengers, who disembarked the ride at about 7:30 p.m. PDT, were never in danger, Swanson said.

Some 46 customers and two staff members were stuck on the ride, with the two workers giving the marooned passengers water and snacks, according to media reports citing a statement issued by the park.

“We greatly appreciate the patience of our guests, and they received return admission and other park amenities,” park spokesman David Koontz said in a statement, according to U-T San Diego, a local newspaper.

The cause of the power outage was under investigation, Koontz added.

SeaWorld officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.