FILE PHOTO: Jay Clayton is sworn in to testify at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on his nomination of to be chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 23, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Wednesday it would vote next week on the nomination of Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

After the panel votes on April 4, Clayton would still need to be confirmed by the full U.S. Senate before he could be sworn in as SEC chairman.