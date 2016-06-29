FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SEC international corporate finance chief to leave agency
#Big Story 10
June 29, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

SEC international corporate finance chief to leave agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Paul Dudek, chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of International Corporate Finance since 1993, is leaving the agency at the end of the month, it said on Wednesday.

The office is a point of contact for non-U.S. companies that plan to register securities with the SEC, the agency said in a statement. It is also responsible for writing rules and interpretive matters relating to offerings by foreign issuers in the United States.

Dudek also serves as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University School of Law, the SEC said.

Reporting by Kouichi Shirayanagi; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
