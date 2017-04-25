FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Exclusive: ITG's Selway eyed to run markets division at U.S. SEC - sources
April 25, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 4 months ago

Exclusive: ITG's Selway eyed to run markets division at U.S. SEC - sources

John McCrank and Sarah N. Lynch

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S. on June 24, 2011.Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jamie Selway, head of execution services at agency brokerage Investment Technology Group (ITG) (ITG.N), is a front runner to head the Trading and Markets division at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Selway declined to comment and it is not clear when a final decision or announcement will be made. The sources asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

A spokesman for incoming SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said Clayton is focused on his confirmation in the Senate right now and would comment further.

Widely regarded as an expert on equity market structure, Selway co-founded institutional agency broker White Cap Trading in 2003 and was on the board of directors at exchange operator Bats Global Markets from 2008 to 2015.

He previously held positions as chief economist at Archipelago, a trading platform that later merged with the New York Stock Exchange, and Goldman Sachs, where he worked in equity derivatives research.

Reporting by John McCrank and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr

