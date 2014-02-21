SEC to press ahead with 'tick size' study, Chair White says

Mary Jo White, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, testifies to the House Financial Services Committee about the effects of the Volcker Rule on employment in Washington on February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will press ahead with a test program that would allow the stocks of small-cap companies to trade in wider increments, SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced Friday.

The so-called tick size pilot program “would widen the quoting and trading increments and test, among other things, whether a change like this improves liquidity and market quality,” White said in a speech at the Practicing Law Institute’s annual SEC Speaks conference.