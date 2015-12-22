FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latest U.S. Secret Service snafu: stolen badge, gun, radio
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 22, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Latest U.S. Secret Service snafu: stolen badge, gun, radio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Secret Service agent has lost his badge, gun, and radio when a bag was stolen from his car, the latest in a series of mishaps for the agency charged with protecting the president and his family.

The agent had parked his vehicle several blocks from the White House just before 4 p.m. on Monday, according to a police report filed with the Metropolitan Police Department.

When he returned to the vehicle, he noticed the back window of the vehicle was open, and a bag containing the items - along with a flash drive and handcuffs - was missing, the report said.

A Secret Service spokesman declined comment on the incident on Tuesday.

The agency has weathered a lengthy list of problems during the past few years, including a prostitution scandal in Colombia, a drinking and driving incident, and a high-profile security lapse when a man jumped the fence surrounding the complex and ran into the mansion armed with a knife.

Earlier this month, an officer was indicted for allegedly trying to “sext” with someone he thought was a teenager, but was actually an undercover officer.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.