Latest U.S. Secret Service snafu: stolen badge, gun, radio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Secret Service agent has lost his badge, gun, and radio when a bag was stolen from his car, the latest in a series of mishaps for the agency charged with protecting the president and his family.

The agent had parked his vehicle several blocks from the White House just before 4 p.m. on Monday, according to a police report filed with the Metropolitan Police Department.

When he returned to the vehicle, he noticed the back window of the vehicle was open, and a bag containing the items - along with a flash drive and handcuffs - was missing, the report said.

A Secret Service spokesman declined comment on the incident on Tuesday.

The agency has weathered a lengthy list of problems during the past few years, including a prostitution scandal in Colombia, a drinking and driving incident, and a high-profile security lapse when a man jumped the fence surrounding the complex and ran into the mansion armed with a knife.

Earlier this month, an officer was indicted for allegedly trying to “sext” with someone he thought was a teenager, but was actually an undercover officer.