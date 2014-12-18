FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House oversight panel to probe Secret Service breaches, culture
December 18, 2014

U.S. House oversight panel to probe Secret Service breaches, culture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee will conduct a bipartisan investigation into the U.S. Secret Service next year, the panel’s new chairman, Republican Jason Chaffetz, said on Thursday.

Chaffetz and the panel’s top Democrat, Elijah Cummings, said in a joint statement that the probe “will examine security breaches that have recently been publicly reported, as well as focus on overall leadership, staffing, culture, protocol, technology, tactics and training issues.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh

