U.S. House oversight panel to probe Secret Service breaches, culture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee will conduct a bipartisan investigation into the U.S. Secret Service next year, the panel’s new chairman, Republican Jason Chaffetz, said on Thursday.

Chaffetz and the panel’s top Democrat, Elijah Cummings, said in a joint statement that the probe “will examine security breaches that have recently been publicly reported, as well as focus on overall leadership, staffing, culture, protocol, technology, tactics and training issues.”