Some video of Secret Service scandal may have been erased: CNN

Members of the Secret Service keep watch at the White House in Washington March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Surveillance video of two U.S. Secret Service agents drunk driving at the White House may have been erased as part of the agency’s policy of deleting recordings every 72 hours, CNN reported on Thursday.

Two videos of the incident, where the agents slowly pulled onto White House grounds and into an active bomb investigation, exist, but the chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, Jason Chaffetz, told CNN that he learned other recordings may have been deleted.

The director of the agency charged with protecting the president as well as other agents, Joseph Clancy, is set to testify about this latest scandal before a Senate committee Thursday afternoon. He testified earlier this week at the House of Representatives.