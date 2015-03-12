FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama has full confidence in Secret Service Director Clancy: White House
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 12, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Obama has full confidence in Secret Service Director Clancy: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Secret Service keep watch at the White House in Washington March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has full confidence in Secret Service Director Joe Clancy to pursue reforms needed at the agency in the wake of several scandals, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said on Thursday.

“Nobody has higher standards for the Secret Service than Director Clancy,” Schultz told reporters traveling on Air Force One, declining to comment on details of an incident in which two Secret Service officers are alleged to have driven a car into White House barricades last week after being at a party.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.