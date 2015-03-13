Obama has full confidence in Secret Service Director Clancy: White House

Secret Service agents wait for President Obama as he arrives via Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has full confidence in Secret Service Director Joe Clancy to pursue reforms needed at the agency in the wake of several scandals, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said on Thursday.

“Nobody has higher standards for the Secret Service than Director Clancy,” Schultz told reporters traveling on Air Force One, declining to comment on details of an incident in which two Secret Service officers are alleged to have driven a car into White House barricades last week after being at a party.